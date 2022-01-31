Global’s upcoming true crime series “The Thing About Pam”, starring Renee Zellweger and Josh Duhamel, now has a release date.

Debuting March 8 on Global, the six-episode limited series is an adaptation of a popular “Dateline” investigation, bringing the shocking story about the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria to TV screens.

In a story that captivated “Dateline” audiences, the police investigation into Faria’s murder resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction. Insisting he didn’t kill her, Russ was eventually exonerated. The brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, who is played by two-time Oscar-winner Zellweger in the series.

The case of Betsy Faria became a true crime phenomenon. In addition to a podcast version of the story, “Dateline” aired five episodes dedicated to updates on the case between 2014 and 2019. Faria’s murder was also featured on an episode of Oxygen’s “Snapped”.

Co-starring Duhamel as Russ Faria’s defense lawyer Joel Schwartz and Judy Greer as Leah Askey, the Lincoln County prosecutor who tried Faria for his wife’s murder, “The Thing About Pam” marks Zellweger’s first-ever network television role. The actress also serves as a producer on the series in collaboration with Blumhouse Television and NBC News Studios.

In an interview with “Dateline”‘s Keith Morrison last year, Zellweger shared what attracted her to the crime and the limited series role.

“It goes beyond just the peculiarity of the story or the audacity of the behaviour of everybody involved,” she said in an interview with Morrison in 2021 during the annual BlumFest event which celebrates Blumhouse’s horror productions.

“It’s sort of a glaring illustration of currently topical social issues,” she said, going on to add, “It also speaks to, I guess you could call it white lady privilege in America. And also, it kinda has an interesting look at the sad invisibility of middle-aged women in America and how in the most bizarre circumstances it can work to someone’s advantage, as is probably the case in Pam Hupp’s story.”

When it comes to getting into the mind of a killer of the series, Zellweger said, “I try not to think about that, Keith. I’m just going to keep my head down and do my work.” The actress went on to explain that it meant she would “try and research different personality types and try to understand whether or not the psychosis or solipsism or combination of both, whatever it might be. Either way, it’s going to be interesting and there’s a lot to learn.”

“The Thing About Pam” premieres on Global on March 8.