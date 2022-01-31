Click to share this via email

BTS’ Jimin is the latest member to contract COVID-19.

The group’s label Big Hit Music released a statement on the Weverse app on Jan. 31 sharing his condition, reports E!Online.

The boy band member experienced abdominal pain and a sore throat the day before. He visited a nearby hospital’s emergency room where he was diagnosed with appendicitis and COVID-19.

Jimin underwent a successful surgery the morning of Jan. 31.

The musician is now receiving care at the hospital while he recovers from the medical procedure.

Big Hit Music reports he still has a sore throat, but that he is making a speedy recovery as he stays in isolation.

The company assured fans their talent’s health is their top priority and they will support Jimin in his recovery.

Previously Suga, RM, and Jin also tested positive following a return to South Korea from the United States. The three have since recovered from the illness.