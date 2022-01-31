Ryan Reynolds is a big fan of HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” – particularly their special guests.
The “Deadpool” star praised the show and encouraged people to watch it on Twitter.
“Note to internet: watch more @DCPeacemaker Great cameos,” Reynolds wrote.
He included a still from the show with a red circle around a bottle.
It turns out the special guest was a bottle of Aviation Gin from the actor’s own company.
READ MORE: James Gunn And John Cena Dish On That Fantastic Opening Dance In ‘Peacemaker’
Note to internet: watch more @DCPeacemaker Great cameos! @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/tClOxVCzxH
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 29, 2022
Director James Gunn confirmed, replying: “I just checked with props and that is indeed Aviation Gin.”
He then shared a continuity photo from the set that day with visual confirmation of the bottle’s label.
READ MORE: John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Questions His Men, Women And Children-Killing Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off Trailer
Continuity photo from the day. pic.twitter.com/yuRrJrNeed
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 29, 2022
“Thanks for taking a ride on the Peace Train, @VancityReynolds,” added Gunn.
While the scene may not be the crossover viewers expected, fans are still hoping for a face-off between Reynolds’ Deadpool and John Cena’s Peacemaker.
One fan asked the director, “You know that DC / Marvel crossover you were kicking around? How about Deadpool v Peacemaker?”
READ MORE: John Cena Stretches Out His Uniform In Preview Of ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off ‘Peacemaker’
You know that DC / Marvel crossover you were kicking around? How about Deadpool v Peacemaker?
— Javier Antunez (@javi305fl) January 30, 2022
Gunn has yet to comment on the fan request.
HBO Max premiered the first three episodes of “Peacemaker” on Jan. 13. The show was well-received and will run for a total of eight episodes.