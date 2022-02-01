Click to share this via email

The 10 nominees for the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards’ Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award have been announced exclusively with ET Canada.

Fans now have the chance to vote for whom they think should take home the honour this year.

The nominees:

“Drag Race Canada”

“Transplant”

“TallBoyz”

“Island Of Bryan”

“Big Brother Canada”

“Pretty Hard Cases”

“Jann”

“Hudson & Rex”

“Soft Of”

“Querencia”

Fans will also have the choice to write in their own selection by visiting the Audience Choice Award website here starting Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. ET. A final top 10 will be announced shortly with a combination of write-ins and the shows above.

Last year over 20 million votes were registered.

The winner will be announced during the Canadian Screen Awards taking place April 4-10.

Unlike years past in which an actor was nominated, the Canadian Screen Awards are highlighting shows to celebrate the teams responsible for them.