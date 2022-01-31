Tom Brady is ready to break his silence.

On Monday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio and on SiriusXM NFL Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl champion will stop by hid “Let’s Go!” podcast to speak to the news if he is or isn’t retiring.

Over the weekend, ESPN had reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was retiring after 22 seasons. Brady’s team quickly refuted the rumours saying that Brady had yet to make a decision.

Even if Brady doesn’t retire, he still won’t be playing in the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 due to an aggravated shoulder.

Brady, drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, six-time All-Pro, and he leaves the NFL as its all-time passing TD leader (624) and all-time passing yards leader (85,520). For good measure, he also has the most career wins with 243.