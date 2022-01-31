Kevin Hart has promised his Sam’s Club Super Bowl ad has some “comedic gems”.

The comedian spoke with People about how excited he is for his Sam’s Club ad to air during the Super Bowl.

“Who wouldn’t be excited about this opportunity? I’m starring in an ad during one of the largest sporting events in the world,” he said. “And everyone knows I love football, so partnering with Sam’s Club to help them share VIP status felt like a natural partnership.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson, LeBron James, Danny Trejo And More React To Rams Win Over Niners

A preview of the ad premiered on Jan. 31 and features Hart walking around the retail warehouse proudly stating his status as VIP with the Scan & Go app.

“Scan and Go was made just for me people!” he says at one point. “You know what was made for you? The line!”

The comedian seems unaware in the commercial that everyone has access to the app.

When it comes to the actual ad itself, the actor said making it was a great experience.

“We had a lot of fun creating the content for the campaign,” Hart added. “Expectations are high when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, but we’re bringing the laughs. Within those 30 seconds we’ve got some comedic gems delivered from yours truly.”

READ MORE: Kenny G Revises Busch Light’s Jingle For 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

The full Sam’s Club commercial will air at the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, during the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams match at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re not taking ourselves too seriously, giving people something to laugh about, and putting out VIP vibes by coming through with some big prize energy,” said Hart.