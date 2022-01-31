Thandiwe Newton isn’t putting up with Sean Penn’s “jibberish.”

Penn recently spoke with The Independent where he shared his thoughts on gendered roles and that he is “in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized.”

Penn added, “I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them…I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

Newton responded on Twitter calling Newton a “jibbering FOOL.”

“MF you used to be sexy but now you’re just tragic,” she added.

Newton then brought up Penn’s daughter, Dylan Frances, 30, who he recently directed in “Flag Day”. Dylan was part of the interview with her dad but the journalist noted how she stayed “quiet” while Penn spoke and “stared into space.”

“In front of your DAUGHTER!? That poor little mite. Thank God her Mum’s so dope. Please stop ruining the brilliance of #LicoricePizza with this nonsense,” Newton said.

Penn shares Dylan with ex- Robin Wright.