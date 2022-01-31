Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Don’t mess with the ladies.

Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons and Alexandra Shipp are out for vengeance with nothing getting in their way.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About Her Father’s Death And Mental Health As ‘Glamour UK”s Digital Cover Star

“Nothing I love more than watching grown men squeal,” Hudgen’s character Beatrice says in the trailer.

The debut film from director/writer Eamon O’Rourke sees Joey (Clemons) get recruited into Regina (Shipp) and Beatrice’s vigilante group after she is sexually assaulted on a date.

The women work together to get revenge while talking down power-hungry, corrupt men.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens Takes Fans Inside Her Enchanting Los Angeles Home For ‘Architectural Digest’

Ezra Miller, Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe and Luke Hemsworth also star.

“Asking For It” premieres in theatres and on demand on March 4.