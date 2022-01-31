Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for her comments about the Holocaust on “The View”.

“I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” she tweeted.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people- who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

She concluded her “sincerest apologies” saying, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

During Monday’s episode, the co-hosts were talking about a Tennessee school that banned the graphic novel Maus, which depicts the Holocaust, for its drawing of a nude woman and use of language.

Joy Behar thought the nudity issues were likely “a canard to throw you off from the fact that they don’t like history that makes White people look bad.”

“Well, this is White people doing it to White people, so y’all gonna fight amongst yourselves,” Goldberg replied.

Further talking about other bans on race theory in schools, Goldberg continued, “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race.”

Goldberg said that the Nazis were about “man’s inhumanity to man” between “two White groups of people.”

“But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews–“ Ana Navarro tried to point out.

“But these are two white groups of people!” Goldberg said. “The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

The Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account responded, “6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!”

As explained by CNN, the US Holocaust Museum points out that in Nazi Germany, Jewish people were considered a “race” and the negative stereotypes attributed to “an unchanging biologically determined heritage.”

“Racism was central to Nazi ideology. Jews were not defined by religion, but by race. Nazi racist beliefs fueled genocide and mass murder,” the museum tweeted.

David Harries, American Jewish Committee CEO, also tweeted, “Whoopi Goldberg absurdly claims the #Holocaust ‘isn’t about race.’ Nazi Germany considered all Jews a ‘subhuman race.’ That’s why they wanted to exterminate the entire Jewish people, including my family, & almost succeeded. Please rethink & apologize.”

