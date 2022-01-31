Cara Delevingne wishes she had more LGBTQ+ role models growing up.

The model and actress is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s March issue where she opened up about the lack of people to look up in her youth.

“I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone,” Delevinge told the publication. “The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.”

Delevinge recently told The Sunday Times how her sisters, Poppy and Chloe, tried to support her.

“Growing up as a queer child was isolating and hard to navigate at times. My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was,” she said. “I’m still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life.”

Now the face of Dior, Delevingne didn’t always want to be a model.

“I gave modelling a lot of flak for being something that wasn’t hard, but are you kidding me? I hated wearing heels, and I couldn’t walk in them. It took me a long time to learn how to model,” she dished.

Apart from her professional life, she has goals for her private life. Delevingne isn’t currently in a public relationship but is “manifesting” a family.

“I want to have babies. But not yet. I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart,” she shared. “I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting.”

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from Feb. 2.