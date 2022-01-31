Tom Brady has declined to confirm his future plans regarding his involvement with the NFL. The sports icon has, however, addressed and denied the high-profile reports that he’s decided to resign.

On a new episode of his “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady” podcast, the famed quarterback said he hadn’t officially decided whether or not he’d continue playing, explaining, “I’m still going through the process I said I was going through… When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision.”

He also called out ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, who first reported that Brady would be retiring, and commented on media culture in general, sharing, “We are in such an era of…being in front of the news.”

Brady instead used his time to try and direct fans’ attention toward the sport, and away from himself, explaining that the spotlight this past weekend should have been on the AFC and NFC championships and not his rumoured retirement.

“The focus should be on those great games,” Brady said. “I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn’t turn out that way.”

It was previously reported that Brady would be retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, one year after winning his seventh Super Bowl championship, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady was reportedly basing his decision to retire on several factors that included his family and health, this according to ESPN, which was first to break the news.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, released a statement to Schefter after the first reports ran stating, “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon”