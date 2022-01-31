Zac Efron is nearly unrecognizable in the new trailer for “Gold”.

The “Baywatch” star is far from the beaches of Florida in the survival thriller set in Australia.

“Filming this was brutal— but I love this sh**. So proud of everyone involved and thank you to everyone who has watched so far,” Efron shared on Instagram.

In an interview about making the movie, Efron recalled how intense shooting was.

“When we drove out to the location I was just blown away by the scenery and sort of feel and the vibe of the area,” he said.. “Unbelievably mesmerizing. Very desolate and dry and very harsh conditions.”

Adding, “We filmed through some of the gnarliest conditions I’ve ever witnessed in my life. It showed a lot of solidarity and teamwork on behalf of the crew and our production. It was really really fun.”

Efron also filmed the second season of his Netflix docuseries “Down To Earth With Zac Efron” in Australia which is set to come out later this year.

“Gold” hits theatres on March 11 and on demand on March 18.