Justin Bieber is jokingly rehashing beef with Charlie Puth.

Bieber shared a new video of The Kid Laroi handing Bieber the phone to talk to Charlie Puth. Bieber then brought up the time Puth yelled “f**k you” at him while he was performing in Dallas in 2016.

“We never really got to talk about years ago when you said ‘f**k you’ [on] stage to me,” Bieber said to Puth, while Laroi egged him on in the background. “I don’t think it’s very funny, to be honest.”

Puth nervously laughed, adding “That was a joke.

Bieber continued to tell Puth that it “hurt my feelings.”

“Bro, you can’t be serious. That wasn’t real. That was a thing that got completely blown out of proportion,” Puth continued while The Kid Laroi tried to stop himself from laughing. “I also can’t tell if you’re joking right now.”

Bieber and Laroi couldn’t keep the serious act on anymore and broke out laughing.