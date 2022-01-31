Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West has a lot on his plate but NFTs aren’t part of that.

Ye’s works include an opera, albums and numerous fashion lines and collaborations but he isn’t working on NFTs.

Ahead of the release of Donda 2, West shared a note on Instagram.

READ MORE: Australian PM Warns Kanye West He’d Better Be Vaccinated If He Tours Australia

“STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD,” West captioned a picture of a note.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter,” a note read. “Do not ask me to do a f**king NFT.”

He did add at the end, “Ask me later.”

West’s reference to “shelter” and “food” is likely is Yeezy domes–an “eco-village and children’s ranch” that would support women and families that would “provide a place to safely experience pregnancy and birth” and offer “stipends, childcare and career opportunities. Kids would be raised with access to “healthcare, holistic prevention [and] emotional intelligence.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Announces Once-A-Century Release Date For ‘Donda 2’

West shared visions of his eco-village in 2020 but has yet to follow it up with more updates.

Donda 2 is expected to be released on Feb. 2, 2022, but with West’s track record of releasing things on time, don’t hold your breath.