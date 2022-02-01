If the acting career doesn’t work out, Kate Hudson might have a real future as a singer.

On the new episode of Jimmy Fallon’s celebrity game show “That’s My Jam”, Kate teamed up with her brother Oliver Hudson to take on Brent Morin and Jordana Brewster in a series of challenges.

In one of the games, Kate had to perform a cover of a random song title and genre, and sing the song in that style. Fallon pulled the lever and landed on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” in a doo-wop style.

Kate grabbed the mic and walked to her spot in front of the band who provided smooth, doo-wop backing for what turned out to be a pitch-perfect twist on Grande’s smash hit.

When the actress shared a preview of the cover on her Instagram page before the show aired, Grande herself commented, “May we have this on all streaming services please,” adding, “stunning perfect gorgeous.”

Also on the show, Fallon placed the two teams in separate sound-proof rooms, with eye goggles on, for a game of “Slay It, Don’t Spray”, in which they took turns doing karaoke with popular songs before having to fill in the blank correctly or get sprayed with water.

Brewster was up first, taking on blink-182’s “All the Small Things”, getting the lyrics wrong and getting sprayed.

Also in the game, Kate took on Madonna’s “Material Girl”, getting every word right, which meant Morin and Brewster both got sprayed.

All four contestants then took turns singing lines from Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, with hilarious results.