The biggest stars in Hollywood are all together in one big new issue of British Vogue.

On Tuesday the magazine debuted its new 2022 Hollywood Portfolio, spotlighting 25 of the most talked-about stars in the movie and TV industry.

The issue features Kristen Stewart, Simu Liu, Alana Haim, Halle Berry, Toko Miura, Jennifer Hudson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Aunjanue Ellis, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, Agathe Rousselle, Judi Dench, Peter Dinklage, Cate Blanchett, Rachel Zegler, Tessa Thompson, Rita Moreno, Ruth Negga, Ariana DeBose, Filippo Scotti, Jodie Comer, Javier Bardem, and Claire Foy.

Talking about her first-ever audition, Halle Berry recalls, “It was for a television show called ‘Living Dolls’. I decided to cut all of my hair off because all the girls that I saw had long, curly hair. My manager told me that I’d never work again. I booked the job.”

Cate Blanchett – Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

Cate Blanchett remembers her own first audition: “It was for the church musical. I got the part of Mr Worldly Wiseman. We performed at a couple of shopping centres and I thought I’d made it.”

Judi Dench – Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

Dame Judi Dench, meanwhile, offers her younger self the important advice, “Don’t fall in love all the time!”

Benedict Cumberbatch – Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

Looking back on Hollywood history, Benedict Cumberbatch shares his personal icon: “Humphrey Bogart. He was charming, dangerous, vulnerable and witty. I was intoxicated by him when I was younger. Harrison Ford was my go-to hero. I was obsessed with that guy.”

Peter Dinklage – Photo: Greg Williams for British Vogue

Peter Dinklage says of dealing with nerves, “I used to fight them. Nerves are really healthy, we get nervous around people we love, it’s a good thing. It means that we’re alive.”