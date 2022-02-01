Getting into character to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee took a lot of patience.

Appearing on ITV’s “This Morning”, Lily James and Sebastian Stan discussed the process of transforming themselves with makeup and prosthetics for the new series “Pam & Tommy”.

“It took three or four hours every day,” James revealed. “A lot of makeup and shaving and contouring!”

When James and Stan were announced for the roles, many doubted that the actors would be able to pull them all.

“We were just terrified, and not understanding why we were cast as the two of them,” Stan admitted.

James added that she was “as shocked as anyone might be at the thought of playing Pamela Anderson!”

The series tells the story of the infamous sex tape featuring Lee and Anderson, which was stolen and dubbed on video tapes and on the internet in the ’90s.

Asked if he’d watched the tape, Stan said, “Well, it was research! It’s important as an actor to find as much as you can about who you’re playing — but not when it came out — we were both too young for that.”

Talking about how she researched her role as Anderson, James said, “Unfortunately, she wasn’t involved. I watched her movies, interviews, and ‘Baywatch’. I watched ‘Baywatch’ while on the running machine trying to get fit!”

Despite the show taking a satirical and comedic tone, much of the subject matter in it is very serious, dealing with the fallout from the sex tape’s release on the couple and Anderson in particular.

“There are many factors about this invasion of privacy that we didn’t know until making the film,” Stan said of the research process.

“Pam & Tommy” premieres Feb. 2.