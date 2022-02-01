Click to share this via email

Mila Kunis is operating on a whole different calendar.

In a hilarious new post Monday on Instagram, Ashton Kutcher busts his wife breaking their Dry January pledge on the last day of the month.

“It’s still Dry January, and Mila and I have been doing Dry January,” Ashton whispers at the beginning of the video, “and I think she’s breaking Dry January right now.”

Kutcher than turns the camera around to reveal Kunis in the kitchen appearing to sneak something out of a cupboard.

“Baby,” he calls out.

“Yeah, baby,” Kunis responds, to which her husband asks, “What are you doing?”

Giggling, she answers, “Nothing,” and when he asks, “What do you mean, nothing? What is this?” she tells him, “I’m making a cocktail!”

Kunis then plops a pod into a cocktail-making machine.

“Baby, it’s still Dry January,” Kutcher says.

“Nope. I work off of the lunar calendar, so it’s Wet February for me right now,” Kunis says, laughing. “Don’t worry about it.”