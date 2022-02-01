Click to share this via email

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds star in "The Adam Project"- Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2021

Netflix is giving fans a sneak peek at Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “The Adam Project”.

The streamer shared photos from the upcoming film, in which Reynolds play a time-travelling pilot who attaches himself to his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to accept his past and save his future.

Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Walker Scobell star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Netflix © 2022

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Netflix © 2022

The film also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.

Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Netflix © 2021

Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2021

Zoe Saldana and Ryan Reynolds star in “The Adam Project”- Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2021

The Adam Project (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Walker Scobell as Young Adam. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

The Adam Project (L to R) Zoe Saldana as Laura, Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Walker Scobell as Young Adam.Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2021

“I haven’t personally done a movie that reflects my life the way ‘The Adam Project’ does,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Said director Shawn Levy, “In ‘The Adam Project’, Ryan and I aimed to combine a heightened time travel premise with grounded and relatable characters and themes. We talk a lot about wish fulfillment being so critical to the movies we love and to the movies we want to make.”

Levy and Reynolds previously worked together on “Free Guy”. On New Year’s Eve, Levy showed his appreciation for the Canadian star on Twitter.

It all started with this guy’s passion, taste, and unwavering faith that if we did our jobs right, people would show up for something NEW 👕💪 https://t.co/2QwSkdnrum — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) January 1, 2022

“The Adam Project” drops March 11 on Netflix.