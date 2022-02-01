Netflix is giving fans a sneak peek at Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “The Adam Project”.
The streamer shared photos from the upcoming film, in which Reynolds play a time-travelling pilot who attaches himself to his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to accept his past and save his future.
READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Teases ‘Great Cameo’ In ‘Peacemaker’
The film also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.
READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Enlists Sarah McLachlan For Bolt’s ‘Very Unimportant Message About Online Shopping’
“I haven’t personally done a movie that reflects my life the way ‘The Adam Project’ does,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Said director Shawn Levy, “In ‘The Adam Project’, Ryan and I aimed to combine a heightened time travel premise with grounded and relatable characters and themes. We talk a lot about wish fulfillment being so critical to the movies we love and to the movies we want to make.”
READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds To Have Ottawa Street Named After Him
Levy and Reynolds previously worked together on “Free Guy”. On New Year’s Eve, Levy showed his appreciation for the Canadian star on Twitter.
It all started with this guy’s passion, taste, and unwavering faith that if we did our jobs right, people would show up for something NEW 👕💪 https://t.co/2QwSkdnrum
— Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) January 1, 2022
“The Adam Project” drops March 11 on Netflix.