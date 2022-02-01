Love him or hate him, Tom Brady has done it again. The NFL superstar has clinched a record-setting seventh Super Bowl win, defying his age, his critics, and the odds. Eric Sorensen explains how Brady has become such a successful yet polarizing figure.

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement on Brady’s retirement: “Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

“He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

The FINAL touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career. #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/eM7wo4UIX0 — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 1, 2022

Many stars, including Shaquille O’Neal, The Rock, DJ Khaled and The Weeknd, commented on Brady’s Instagram post:

See some of the reaction to the news on social media, including from Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan:

So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps. pic.twitter.com/RCrRXNyRHA — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 1, 2022

It was quite the ride. Thank you and congratulations, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/0gPwUROEkz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

A privilege to watch and a dream come true. Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady: https://t.co/YsXbvFx12d pic.twitter.com/r6zIMHKCU1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2022

♥️🙏 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 1, 2022