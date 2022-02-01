Hailey Bieber stars on the cover of WSJ. magazine‘s spring “Women’s Fashion” issue.

The established model and YouTube host uncovers the details on the highly anticipated launch of her skin-care brand, opens up about her “normal” life with her global superstar husband Justin Bieber, and when they may start a family.

Hailey Bieber- Photo: Angelo Pennetta for WSJ. Magazine.

Bieber, 25, has become quite the skin-care guru, with her achieving dewy, shimmery, “glazed donut” skin. The model’s two skin-care-routine videos, shared on her YouTube channel, have been collectively viewed more than six million times. Her skin-care brand Rhode, inspired by her middle name, will launch later this year.

“My role in the brand is the Creative of Everything, putting together the packaging and the colours and the aesthetic,” Bieber told the luxury magazine.

“I know what I want to give to people,” she said. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

Hailey Bieber- Photo: Angelo Pennetta for WSJ. Magazine.

The massive style-influencer has certainly built up trust, especially on her YouTube channel, which gives people the chance to know the real her, since she often feels misperceived.

“There are always things that have circulated around, [for example,] that I wasn’t very nice. I wanted people to feel like, ‘Oh, you know what? If I sat down and had coffee with her, we’d probably be friends,’” Bieber said on why she launched her channel.

“I want to make people feel like I’m another gal next door.”

Bieber’s BFF and fellow model Kendall Jenner commented on her character, noting that “people don’t know just how kind she is.”

“When people try and live private lives, it doesn’t always totally show,” Jenner shared.

“The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing,” Bieber added.

Hailey Bieber- Photo: Angelo Pennetta for WSJ. Magazine.

The model informed her team that in 2022 she will no longer discuss her private life or participate in any interviews focused on those things. Bieber appreciates the normalcy of her life and marriage to Justin Bieber.

“Behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers,” she said. “I think, given the magnitude of Justin’s career, he’s a very normal person, and I don’t think that always happens.”

Bieber revealed that “ideally in the next couple of years” she and Justin will try to start a family, emphasizing “try” because “you don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she said. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!’”