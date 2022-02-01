In a future world where androids are considered part of the family, Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith contend with loss and memory when their robot malfunctions.

“After Yang” stars Farrell and Turner-Smith as Jake and Kyra, a couple looking to repair their “techno-sapien” Yang (Justin Min). Yang is not just any android, he’s a member of the family and an older brother to their daughter — adopted Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) — designed to connect her to her Asian heritage. When Jake brings Yang to the “Genius Bar” of the future, he learns there was more to Yang than he ever realized. Confronted with ideas of memory, loss, and what it means to be human, Jake goes on a journey of his own exploration.

READ MORE: Colin Farrell's Top 10 Movie Roles

Directed by Kogonada, the low-fi sci-fi drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before earning raves at last month’s Sundance Film Festival where it earned comparisons to the films of Terrence Malick. “After Yang” is the second feature by Kogonada who previously directed “Columbus”.

Co-starring Haley Lu Richardson, “After Yang” arrives in select Canadian theatres in March, and in theatres and on Showtime in the U.S.