Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mickey Guyton will kick off the Big Game.

On Feb. 13, the country music star will sing the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LVI as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

READ MORE: Mickey Guyton Drops Uplifting New Anthem, ‘Remember Her Name’

Guyton excitedly shared the news on Instagram:

The singer will be joined in the pre-game entertainment by Jhene Aiko, who will perform “America the Beautiful”, and gospel duo Mary Mary, who will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, while Zedd DJs during the warmups.

READ MORE: Mickey Guyton And Gladys Knight Team Up For Powerful ‘Friendship Train’ Performance At CMT Music Awards

At the halftime show, hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage.

This won’t be Guyton’s first live TV event, having co-hosted the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban and performed her hit “Black Like Me” at the Grammys last year.