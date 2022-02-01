Party on! It’s been 30 years since “Wayne’s World” was released and director Penelope Spheeris not only reminisces about everything from the cameos in the film (hello, Meat Loaf!) to the eight hours of headbanging required for the “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene, she finally sets the record straight on a supposed clash with star Mike Myers.

“I am going to break the myth right now,” she says in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter celebrating the film’s 30th anniversary on February 14. “When we were shooting ‘Wayne’s World’, there really were no clashes with the actors. The reason people think that is, I wasn’t able to direct ‘Wayne’s World 2’ because I didn’t want to make any cuts to the first one that they asked me to do. And that was the only point of contention that we had, honestly.”

Though Spheeris didn’t have any issues with star Mike Myers, she reveals she has butted heads with other stars.

“I have had collisions with actors [on other projects] before. One was Rip Torn and the other was Molly Shannon. My advice to young people who may have a problem is, if you think you’re right, call their agent and fink them out,” she jokes.

Spheeris was happy to direct some other famous faces in the movie, including Meat Loaf, who recently died at age 74.

“Meat Loaf and I were friends before the movie, I wanted him to play the bouncer,” she says, adding she’s still friends with Robert Patrick who made a cameo as the “Terminator cop”.

Spheeris also recalls dealing with a soon-to-be-famous face that made a memorable appearance in “Wayne’s World”.

“I remember Lorne [Michaels] called me up and says, ‘I’ve got this fantastic guy named Chris Farley. He’s really afraid of the camera, so be really careful when dealing with him.’ He was so shy, but that was part of his charm,” she says, as was Ed O’Neill as Glen at the fictional Stan Mikita’s Donuts, Myers’ tribute to Tim Horton’s.

Claiming O’Neill “never broke character,” Spheeris recalls that “even between takes, he just sat there, talking to himself about psycho stuff.”

But the most challenging scene to film is also the film’s most iconic: the “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene. Spheeris says she doesn’t blame the actors for complaining after headbanging for “six to eight hours.”

“It was very uncomfortable for them and I was asked to stop a couple of times. And the rest of history.”

The most successful “SNL” spinoff movie of all time, “Wayne’s World” is still loved and quoted 30 years later, which leaves Spheeris “absolutely astounded and amazed.”

“We had no idea when we made the movie that it would even be around for a week, and now here it is 30 years later,” she says. “It is indescribably gratifying. It was a magical combination of cast and crew and a magical moment. There is no other way to explain it.”