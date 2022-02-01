The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem invited Whoopi Goldberg to come and visit following the actress’ remarks about the Holocaust.

Goldberg has apologized after her comments that the Holocaust was not about race caused a backlash.

She made the initial comments on ABC’s ‘’The View”’ program on Monday morning. Her apology came in a tweet hours later.

Chairman of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Dani Dayan, said her comments showed a “fundamental misunderstanding” of anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.

“I call upon Ms. Goldberg and other influencers to come to Yad Vashem, to help us educate them and others,” he said.

About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. Some 1.5 million were children.

The vast majority of those killed in the Auschwitz death camp were Jews from across Europe, but other non-Jewish prisoners, including Poles, Roma and Soviet soldiers were also among the victims.