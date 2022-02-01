Ellen DeGeneres is celebrating the fourth anniversary of the Ellen Fund in an exciting way.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the TV host announces that the non-profit, which supports the protection of endangered animals, is officially launching the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Ellen DeGeneres Campus- Photo: Courtesy of MASS Design Group

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi- Photo: Courtesy of The Ellen Fund

The campus, located in Rwanda, aims to inspire tourists and activists to join a new generation of wildlife conservationists.

“Dian Fossey has always been a hero of mine, and so it’s been the honour of a lifetime to support this project. To see my name alongside hers on the walls of this beautiful campus, and to know I’m doing my part to protect endangered gorillas and continue Dian’s legacy, is simply amazing,” DeGeneres said in a press release.

Ellen DeGeneres Campus Education Centre- Photo: Courtesy of MASS Design Group

Ellen DeGeneres Campus Entrance- Photo: Courtesy of MASS Design Group

Ellen DeGeneres Campus Campus Rendering- Photo: Courtesy of Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

The late conservationist, famously portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in 1988’s “Gorillas in the Mist”, founded the fund in 1967 to save the endangered species.

“From the outset, the mission of this project has focused on creating a space to engage the many stakeholders in conservation — students, scientists, tourists, conservation partners, community members — to advance our collective goal of saving gorillas and more broadly, the planet. It is our hope that people who visit the Ellen DeGeneres Campus will leave inspired to make a difference, just as Dian Fossey did,” said Dr. Tara Stoinski, chief scientific officer and president of the Fossey Fund.

DeGeneres’s campus is the latest addition to world’s longest-running organization dedicated entirely to gorilla conservation.

“The Ellen Campus represents a huge expansion of our teaching and laboratory spaces, enabling us to not just increase but transform our programs to study gorillas and their critical forest habitat and bring educational opportunities to early career African scientists and members of the local community,” said Fossey Fund director of Rwanda programs, Felix Ndagijimana.

Portia de Rossi, Dr. Tara Stoinski and Ellen DeGeneres- Photo: Courtesy of The Ellen Fund