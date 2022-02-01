With the first season of the “Sex and the City” revival coming to a close, the creators are taking fans behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, HBO Max debuted a trailer for “And Just Like That… The Documentary”, which will offer a peek at how the new series finally came together after so many years.

“Even 23 years in, I’m excited,” Sarah Jessica Parker says on the set. “Terrified, and excited.”

Along with interviews with the cast, the documentary will also feature footage of the making of the series, from the writers room to the streets of New York where the show was filmed.

“And Just Like That… The Documentary” premieres Feb. 3 after the show’s season finale drops.