It took Brandy time to cope with Whitney Houston’s passing.

Brandy adored Houston. That’s why she says it was so hard for her to accept Houston’s untimely death on Feb. 11, 2012. Houston, who drowned, was only 48-years-old. Brandy opens up about Houston’s death in journalist Gerrick Kennedy’s new book, Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.

“It’s natural for people to want to place blame. I placed a lot of blame on a lot of people too, when it came to Whitney,” Brandy writes in the book’s forward, per Page Six. “We loved her so much and needed something or someone to attach blame to because it was so hard to accept that she was gone.

“We don’t really have the right to speak on anything that she had to go through in her life,” she continues.”No one knows what she was running from. No one knows what she was trying to overcome. No one knows the costs that came with being Whitney Houston. That level of fame, that level of expectation, that level of pressure.”

Brandy also reflects on meeting Houston at the 1995 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“When she embraced me, she embraced me as if she knew me,” Brandy reflects. “And she did know me, because of my music… Whitney gave me her jacket to wear, and I hung out with her for the whole day. It was a dream, one of the best days of my life.”

“Whitney could take you to so many places with just her voice,” Brandy praises. “She has inspired generations of little girls all over the world to sing from their heart and guts. That was her magic, and that’s her legacy. And we’ll never see another Whitney Houston.”

Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston released on Tuesday.