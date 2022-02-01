The Lunar New Year is here and the stars are celebrating it in style.

The Year of the Water Tiger begins on Feb. 1 and marks a holiday celebrated by mainly East Asian countries like China, South Korea and also Vietnam.

Every year, a different animal from the Chinese zodiac is chosen to represent the year in a rotating fashion out of the 12. Last year’s animal was the ox and the next year will be the rabbit. The element the animal is associated with also changes each year.

Popular colours to use for decorations and wear include red and gold, which are considered lucky. The holiday also typically involves handing out red envelopes which contain money in them.

See how the stars are ringing in the New Year across social media.

HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!! There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙子！ pic.twitter.com/io6TGQIobM — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 31, 2022

Happy #ChineseNewYear ! Have a roaring good #YearOfTheTiger ! @APClarkson, it's your year, O

Burning Bright One! 😀 — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 1, 2022

Happy #ChineseNewYear ! Happy to live in my #YearOfTheTiger at my time. Burning Bright🐯 — Adrienne Clarkson (@APClarkson) February 1, 2022

Happy #LunarNewYear! To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall spent time in Chinatown today, where they met members of the local community and visited some of the fantastic businesses located in this busy area of London. pic.twitter.com/DtPwO4o9Fh — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 1, 2022

Yesterday, Jill and I got to celebrate Lunar New Year with White House Staff. We send our warmest greetings to everyone celebrating — and we wish you peace, prosperity, and health in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/cubh7k2EiM — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2022

For people all over the world, Lunar New Year is a time of celebration. Today we welcome the Year of the Tiger, a symbol of strength, confidence and courage. Let us keep the flame of hope burning bright. pic.twitter.com/wW3FS6rMZS — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 1, 2022

Happy Year of the Tiger! Many cultures have their own unique New Year's traditions, and Ji-Young can't wait to share her's with her friends!

Korean Lunar New Year is called Seollal, and is celebrated by eating tteokguk (rice cake soup)! pic.twitter.com/rcA7NIImyB — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 1, 2022

When Lunar New Year and the first day of Black History Month fall on the same day pic.twitter.com/hFz8KkS3zN — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 1, 2022

This is a very special Lunar New Year. 2022 is the year of the Tiger, or more specifically the year of the Water Tiger. The last year of the Water Tiger was 1962, the year Steve was born. pic.twitter.com/rm9VgOhdH1 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) February 1, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year! May the year of the tiger bring you prosperity🧧 pic.twitter.com/dzyJ3111Bl — Jet Li 李连杰 (@jetli_official) January 31, 2022

Ive been completely off socials for about a month now, so i’m just poppin in and out to say…HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR, this is going to be a good one… We got this friends. 🐅♥️✨ #GongXiFaCai2022 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) February 1, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year, #DubNation Wishing you and your family health and prosperity in the #YearOfTheTiger pic.twitter.com/0dXGAxJgeS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2022