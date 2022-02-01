The Lunar New Year is here and the stars are celebrating it in style.

The Year of the Water Tiger begins on Feb. 1 and marks a holiday celebrated by mainly East Asian countries like China, South Korea and also Vietnam.

Every year, a different animal from the Chinese zodiac is chosen to represent the year in a rotating fashion out of the 12. Last year’s animal was the ox and the next year will be the rabbit. The element the animal is associated with also changes each year.

Popular colours to use for decorations and wear include red and gold, which are considered lucky. The holiday also typically involves handing out red envelopes which contain money in them.

See how the stars are ringing in the New Year across social media.

