Headlines have gravitated towards reported turbulence in Adele’s relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. The “Easy on Me” singer nudged at the rumours while promoting her impending performance at the 2022 Brit Awards and a sitdown with Graham Norton.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!” Adele wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “And I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!

“Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Adele is scheduled to perform at the 2022 Brit Awards, taking place on Feb. 8 at the O2 Arena in London.