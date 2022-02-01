Buckle up, “Big Brother” fans!

“Celebrity Big Brother” returns for its third season this Wednesday, Feb, 2, on Global, and according to host Julie Chen Moonves, fans should prepare to expect the unexpected.

READ MORE: Revealed: Meet The 11 Stars Who Will Compete In New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

While speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman, Chen Moonves teased this year’s group of houseguests, which includes everyone from a ’90s boyband member to former housewives. There’s even a Kardashian connection between two of the celebrities that has people buzzing.

“Shanna Mokler used to be Miss USA. Then she marries Travis Barker who’s the drummer for Blink 182 at their height of fame,” Chen Moonves explained.

The 52-year-old continued: “They have a son, they have a daughter. They’re now divorced. [Mokler’s] ex-husband recently got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.”

“Lamar Odom who you know from being a two-time NBA Laker champion. He used to be married for 4 years to Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian,” Chen Moonves added, tying a ribbon on Mokler and Odom’s indirect connection.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ Season 23: History Is Made As A New Champion Is Crowned In Dramatic Finale

With houseguests like Chris Kirkpatrick, Todrick Hall and Carson Kressley already being big fans of the “Big Brother” game, Chen Moonves warns them not to get too comfortable.

“I have seen celebrities come in and because they’ve watched every season or almost every season and that’s when they feel like ‘Oh, I’ve got this’. I see the ego come into play with knowledge of this game. It can be a curse,” she says.

Check out our full interview with Chen Moonves below before tuning in to the season 3 premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother” on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.