Lamar Odom still has feelings for Khloe Kardashian.
Odom and Kardashian had a very public romance and split. Ahead of his appearance on Global’s “Celebrity Big Brother”, the former National Basketball Association (NBA) star spoke candidly about his ex-wife.
“I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night,” Odom said in the sneak peek for the season three premiere of “Celebrity Big Brother”, per E! News.
“I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.”
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016.
Season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Global.