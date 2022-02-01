Gracie Abrams is V Magazine‘s new digital cover star.

The pop singer opened up to the publication about her new album and growing up with famous dad J.J. Abrams.

Having the “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” director as a father played into Gracie’s career choice.

“[Yes] I think it’s inevitable that it did,” Gracie said when asked what role growing up around creatives played in becoming a singer. “But it’s not like I was telling everyone I wanted to be a pop star when I grew up.”

READ MORE: J.J. Abrams Learned A Lesson From ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy: Planning ‘Is The Most Critical Thing’

Gracie Abrams. Photo: V Magazine

She added, “I’ve always been a really shy person with bad anxiety, and I definitely never wanted to sing in front of anyone.”

Thanks to her “passion” of songwriting for “almost 15 years”, Gracie’s new album This Is What It Feels Like is a way for her to “immortalize this fever dream moment in [her] young adult life.”

READ MORE: Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing ‘Superman’ Reboot With J.J. Abrams Producing

Gracie Abrams. Photo: V Magazine

Writing has helped Abrams with the many emotions of love– that and mom Katie McGrath.

“Oh my God, it has helped more than anything else–except maybe actual therapy and sometimes talking to my mom,” she said. “In my adult life as a writer, I’ve been able to revisit things and make sense of them and make those experiences digestible for me. To be able to help myself in that way is something that I definitely don’t take for granted.”