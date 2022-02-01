Meghan McCain, columnist, author and television host, makes remarks at the "No Fear: A Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" 11 Jul 2021

Meghan McCain is addressing Whoopi Goldberg’s comments about the Holocaust.

“I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on. That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said,” McCain tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday’s episode of “The View”, Goldberg came under fire for saying “The Holocaust isn’t about race…. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” adding that it was about “two groups of white people.”

She later apologized on Twitter and then again on Global‘s “The Late Late Show”, adding, “Yesterday on the show I misspoke. [The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

McCain co-hosted “The View” from 2008 to 2021, all of which time she worked alongside Goldberg.

In McCain’s Daily Mail column, she further said how while trying to avoid the show, Goldberg’s comments couldn’t be ignored.

She shared her own experiences with “just how un-seriously” people take antisemitism. “Antisemitism is truly the last socially-accepted form of bigotry.”

“I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don’t believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired – she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon,” McCain wrote, noting she hopes this is a “teachable moment.”

“I also think ABC and The View at large need to take a hard look at why some hosts — and let me be completely candid here – why some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else,” she said.

“‘The View’ was founded by one of the most famous Jewish American women in American history – Barbara Walters,” McCain concluded. “I don’t believe a show of one myopic opinion was her intention.”

McCain also brought attention to her “friends who work so hard in this space combating antisemitism.”

Over on McCain’s Instagram, she shared the recent Algemeiner Award for Activism she was given.

“Antisemitism is a cancer and a poison that is increasingly excused in our culture – and permeates spaces that should shock us all,” she wrote. “Stand up against the evil that is antisemitism that is growing and spreading like a cancer in this country.”

Goldberg and McCain butted heads during their time as co-hosts including a heated exchange months before McCain’s departure where they yelled, “I don’t care that you don’t care” back and forth.