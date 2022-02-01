Gisele Bündchen is showing her love and appreciation for Tom Brady after her husband announced his retirement from the NFL.

The supermodel shared the tribute on her Instagram on Feb. 1.

She captioned the post: “What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. ”

Bündchen continued, “But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees”.

Bündchen revealed that the family played had a special playlist in the car on the way to the games where they cheered him on.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved,” the mother of two added. “You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

The post comes amidst the news of Brady’s retirement from professional football. The athlete won seven Super Bowls and set countless records during his 22-year career.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 41-year-old promised she would support her husband no matter where he took his career next.

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring,” she praised. “There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

The two were married in 2009 after dating for two years. They share 12-year-old Ben and 9-year-old Vivian together, while also parenting 14-year-old Jack from Brady’s previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

“Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years. With all my love, Gisele,” concluded Bündchen.