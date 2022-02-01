Keke Palmer is starring in the new film “Alice”, and explains why it’s such a powerful project in a new interview with ET Canada.

Based on a true story, “Alice” stars Palmer as Black female slave in 1800s Georgia — or so she thinks.

When Alice embarks on a daring escape, she makes the shocking discovery she’s been lied to for her entire life: beyond the confines of the plantation it’s actually 1973.

When she was first approached with “Alice,” Palmer admits she “was initially kind of worried because, you know, this is a movie about slavery, what kind of energy is this gonna bring?”

As Palmer explains, most viewers — particularly millennials — have come to expect that movies about slavery will leave them feeling “victimized,” or “it’s gonna be from the point of view of someone else’s guilt, and it’s not gonna portray necessarily the true energy, or really attach itself to a narrative that feels like what we really feel like when it comes to that, nothing that’s empowering, I would say.”

However, she experienced the exact opposite feeling when she read the script for “Alice”.

“Yes, we’re visiting history, but we’re visiting it in a way that I felt I had growing up. My parents talked to me about the trials and tribulations, but instead of making it seem sad, it made me feel resilient, it made me feel empowered, it made me feel proud of where I came from, and made me that much more encouraged to fight in my own way,” she explains.

“I just really wanted to be careful when it came to ‘Alice’ because of how complex it is, because of how sensitive it is, that I was doing everything I could to portray Alice in a way that would exemplify all these things — show her strengths but not just make her a stereotypical ‘strong Black woman’ and don’t allow her to have any other emotions or show any other complexities of how she’s trying to survive this situation.”

“Alice” premieres on March 18.