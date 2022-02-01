The season finale of “And Just Like That…” airs this week, and series showrunner Michael Patrick King dished on the future of the “Sex and the City” revival in an extensive interview with Variety.

While HBO Max has yet to official renew the show, both King and star Sarah Jessica Parker would eagerly continue the story.

“Definitely, yeah,” said Parker of her willingness to do a second season. “Michael and I spoke two weeks ago, and said: ‘OK, when are we going to talk about this?’ Because there’s a calendar and you don’t want to let too much time pass. There feels like there’s momentum.”

During the interview, King confirms that a third “Sex and the City” movie didn’t happen because Kim Cattrall would not sign on. “The idea of the movie was really strong, and there was interest. And then all of a sudden it was impossible to get all four ladies to participate: Kim didn’t want to do the movie. Kim had finished playing Samantha, and despite conversations back and forth she just said, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do this.’ So she pulled out, and I thought, ‘Well, then there’s no movie,'” he said.

As for whether he ever envisions Cattrall returning to the fold to reprise Samantha, King says it will not be happening. “No,” he said. “Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That,’ because she’s said what she had said. The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction. You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Meanwhile, King reveals that the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth), which occurred in the first episode of the series, was originally planned for the never-made third movie. “I had the idea that Mr. Big would die — that was the movie,” said King. “And I’m so thrilled it didn’t happen in the movie, because I wouldn’t have been able to explore the journey for Carrie.”

Speaking of Noth, and the sexual assault allegations recently lodged against him, King would only say, “I can’t comment on it. It really has nothing to do with me, and no comment on those allegations.”

The season finale of “And Just Like That…” debuts on Thursday, Feb. 3.