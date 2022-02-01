Penélope Cruz is giving credit to her mom for her hair and makeup skills.

After watching her mom cut hair growing up, Cruz told “The Graham Norton Show” how she could have taken after her mother.

“I tried to cut everyone’s hair, Cruz said. “Anyone who let me I would cut their hair.”

While her “Parallel Mothers” director Pedro Almodóvar won’t let Cruz touch his hair, Salma Hayek has called on Cruz in emergencies.

“One time she called me and said the lights are off in my house and also the makeup artist and the hairdresser cannot come and I have a premiere in two hours so come and do it in the dark,” Cruz recalled.

Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz Photo: EMAP/ABACAUSA.COM — Photo: EMAP/ABACAUSA.COM

With the help of some candles for light, Cruz was able to pull Hayek together.

“She was happy with the result so…” Cruz said. She even waxed Hayek’s legs.

“You know how to do it, you do it to your friends,” she said matter of factly.

Fellow guest James McAvoy just wanted video evidence.

Cruz previously spoke to Stella Magazine about doing Hayek’s hair and makeup for the premiere, “No one noticed that it wasn’t done by a professional, so I was very proud of that.”