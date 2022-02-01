Click to share this via email

Simon Cowell has reportedly had another mishap while riding his bicycle.

Back in 2020, Cowell underwent surgery when he broke his back after falling off his electric bike, and a source tells People that he’s been injured in another bike-related mishap.

“He fell off his bike and broke his arm. He’s absolutely fine,” the source said, adding that Cowell was recovering at home.

The Sun was the first to report that Cowell had suffered an injury, publishing a photo of the “America’s Got Talent” judge sporting a bright yellow cast on his left arm.

ET Canada has reached out to Cowell’s rep for comment.

