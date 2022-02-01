Showrunners and writers want the actors to have chemistry but Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson’s on-screen chemistry was a bit too much.

During the “Welcome To Our Show” podcast, Deschanel and fellow “New Girl” stars Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone looked back at the hit show.

“Is it true that there was so much chemistry between you and Jake in the beginning that you guys couldn’t be in the same shot together?” Morris asked Deschanel.

READ MORE: Jonathan Scott Celebrates Zooey Deschanel’s 42nd Birthday By Throwing Her An Incredible Party

“I remember them saying that,” she said. “They were like, ‘Listen, you guys have such great chemistry. This is a series, we have to play this out over time, and we don’t want to put you guys in the same storylines together.'”

Deschanel’s Jessica Day and Johnson’s Nick Miller would eventually fall for each other and get married in the series finale.

READ MORE: Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Buy A House Together

“I was like, ‘Isn’t that a good thing?’ ” Deschanel added. “I think we all had good chemistry together from the get-go, in different ways. They did say they wanted to play out that storyline, that our chemistry was really good.”

The “Welcome To Our Show” podcast features Deschanel, Morris and Simone as they rewatch all seven seasons of the show. The podcast debuted on Jan. 24.