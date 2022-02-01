Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from “The View” following some controversial comments she made about the Holocaust during Monday’s edition of the daytime talk show.

ABC News president Kim Godwin made the announcement in a memo sent to staff on Tuesday night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Godwin wrote.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain Condemns Antisemitism After Whoopi Goldberg Comments

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,” Godwin continued.

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary,” she added. “Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Addresses ‘The View’ Holocaust Remarks: ‘I Regret My Comments And Stand Corrected’

Goldberg made her comments during a discussion of the Holocaust-themed graphic novel Maus being banned from school libraries in certain states.

“Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg insisted.

“But it’s about white supremacists going after Jews,” co-host Ana Navarro countered.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes After Saying Holocaust ‘Isn’t About Race’

“But these are two white groups of people!” Goldberg fired back. “The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

After Monday’s show, Goldberg issued an apology on Twitter.

She followed that up with an on-air apology during Tuesday’s show, stating that she “misspoke.”

“[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race,” she said. “Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”