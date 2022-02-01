Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are sharing all the details of his vasectomy.

The two posted a YouTube vlog of the former “Bachelor”‘s snip.

“He was white as a ghost,” Burnham said of Luyendyk Jr. the morning of. “I thought he was going to faint, He was literally ripping his hair out.”

Burnham was allowed in the room during the procedure which she said was “excited” but also felt “very awkward.”

READ MORE: Arie Lyendyk Jr. Proposes To Lauren Burnham Two Years After Wedding With A Ring He Actually Chose

Luyendyk Jr. said for him it was “more awkward than exciting,” adding it was “the same feeling as getting kicked in the nuts as hard as someone could kick you.”

The couple is parents of daughter Alessi, 2, and twins Seena and Lux, born June 2021.

Burnham answered fan questions, including why they decided to get a vasectomy.

“Other than the fact that I birthed three children, had a C-section and all that, it was kind of his turn,” Burnham answered. “I’m also very sensitive to hormonal birth control. Weirdly enough, it causes mild depression for me so that was hard for us when I’ve done that in the past. I’d get really sad and it’s not good for anyone.”

She added, “and we just know those were our last babies.”

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Reveal Their Twins Have Led Them To Sleep Separately

Burham and Luyendyk Jr. met on the 22nd season of “The Bachelor”. The former race car driver originally proposed to Becca Kufrin but later called off the engagement and started a relationship with runner-up Burnham.

The two were married two years later in 2019.