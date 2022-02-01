Brian Cox was a big fan of his “Troy” co-star Brad Pitt’s work.

The “Succession” star joined Vanity Fair where he looked back at his extensive body of work including playing Agamemnon in 2004’s “Troy”.

The role was “the only part I’ve ever pursued” Cox told the outlet.

“I’ve never pursued anything,” Cox said. “I’ve always allowed it to fall out the way it fell out. I knew the part was available and I knew I was dead right for the role. I volunteered to fly myself to London to meet Wolfgang Petersen. It was a great cast.”

One of Cox’s highlights of working with the “great cast” included starring with “stunning” Pitt.

“I remember at one point being agog at Brad,” Cox recalled. “He’d never been in costumes like that… Brad walked on set and my jaw was down because he was so stunningly beautiful. I’m straight but I thought, ‘Wow, my God! This guy is stunning.’ What chance does one have on the screen against this beautiful, beautiful man?”

Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brendan Gleeson, Sean Bean and more also starred.