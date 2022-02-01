The end of the line is in sight for “Killing Eve”, and a new trailer for the upcoming season features the titular intelligence analyst and the assassin known as Villanelle facing off for one last time.

“After the emotional climax of Season 3, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places,” reads the syopsis for the upcoming season.

“Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster,'” the synopsis continues. “Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

The fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 27.