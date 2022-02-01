Click to share this via email

Fans got a first look at Disney+’s new series “Life & Beth” on Tuesday.

The show stars Amy Schumer as Beth “whose life would look pretty great on paper.”

Beth lives a successful life as a wine distributor in a long-term relationship all while living in Manhattan.

“A sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become,” a synopsis reveals.

It adds, “We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life, learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

The series, which Schumer also is executive producer of, stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood and Violet Young.

Additionally, a lengthy list of guest stars includes Michael Rapaport, Kevin Kane, LaVar Walker, Larry Owens and Yamaneika Saunders.

Schumer celebrated the first look on her Instagram saying, “I’m bugging out!”

“Life & Beth” is on Disney+ March 18.