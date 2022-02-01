A new trailer and first-look photos have been unveiled for “No Exit”, the upcoming Disney+ thriller set to debut next month.

Havana Rose Liu (“Mayday”, Netflix’s “The Chair”) makes her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman on her way to a family emergency who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to seek shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers.

When she inadvertently stumbles across an abducted girl stashed in a van in the parking lot, Darby finds herself in the midst of a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover which of the others is the kidnapper.

READ MORE: Zac Efron Shares Teaser For Survival Thriller ‘Gold’: ‘Filming This Was Brutal’

“Directed by Damien Power (“Killing Ground”) from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”) based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”), the film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Top Gun: Maverick”), David Rysdahl (“Nine Days”), Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone), Mila Harris (“Young Dylan”) and Dennis Haysbert (“Breakthrough”),” notes the film’s synopsis.

Havana Rose Liu as Darby in 20th Century Studios’ NO EXIT. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Havana Rose Liu as Darby in 20th Century Studios’ NO EXIT. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

A scene from 20th Century Studios’ NO EXIT. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+

“It had a great thriller premise, it felt intense and suspenseful, it’s driven by some fantastic characters, who feel very real to me,” said “No Exit” director Damian Power in an interview with Screen Rant.

“One of the things that I like, as a film watcher, are films that with characters that I can relate to in situations that I could imagine myself in so I get to go, ‘What would I do in that situation?’ This film has plenty of those situations and also it has this great hostile setting on the side of a mountain in a snowstorm that really just doesn’t let those characters escape and forces them into this kind of pressure cooker situation. And [there’s] this great sense of mystery, as well, you know, ‘Who is the kidnapper? Who put the girl in the van?’ It had all of those kind of elements that made me really excited to direct it,” Power added.

“No Exit” premieres Friday, Feb. 25 on Disney+.