Snoop Dogg has been reunited with his beloved dog Frank.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a video thanking his fans after he posted a “Missing Dog” flyer earlier this week saying Frank, who is a grey stripe French Bulldog, had gone missing on Sunday.

Snoop shared in the clip on Tuesday, “I want to thank you all for returning the dog back to us. We appreciate that Frank made his way back home.

“We appreciate all the love and the support we got on Instagram to get the dog back.

“And to the lovely couple that brought the dog back, I got some gifts for y’all for looking out,” he added, tagging one of the rescuers in question in his caption.

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Clash In 2022 Puppy Bowl

Snoop had previously confirmed his pup had gone missing at around 7:30 p.m. in South Los Angeles, with him offering a reward to anybody that found him.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige And Kendrick Lamar Assemble For Super Bowl Halftime Show In Epic New Ad

He posted: