Faith Hill spoke to Stephen Colbert about what it’s like to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Tuesday’s “The Late Show”.

The country crooner belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Big Game back in 2000.

Hill called doing the honours “the most extraordinary amount of pressure ever.”

“Singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl was terrifying. However, when I sang it, the Tennessee Titans happened to make it to the Super Bowl that same year. And I had accepted the honour, I was asked, and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh yes.’ And I was like, ‘What did I just do?’ It’s terrifying.”

Hill explained how she prepared for the performance with a boombox in a public restroom before headin straight to the field.

As Colbert asked whether she was afraid she was going to forget the lyrics to the U.S. national anthem, Hill admitted that had happened to her before, early on in her career.

The singer shared, “It’s one of those songs you know so well and you think, I’ll never forget the lyrics. This happened to me before. It was at a playoff game many years prior. I was singing at a Dallas playoff game, the beginning of my career, and I was asked to sing the national anthem, playoff game. And I’m walking out to the centre of the field with this very generous guard, this woman that was walking me out, and I say to her, and this is televised, ‘Would you happen to know just the first word of the national anthem?'”

Hill laughed that the lady said she didn’t know, saying she thought at the time in the moment of panic: “I’m just going to sing ‘Amazing Grace’, because they’ll forgive me for that.”

However, luckily she didn’t have to and it all worked out in the end.

Hill also gushed about her fellow country star Mickey Guyton doing the national-anthem honours at the Super Bowl this year before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Amazing artist. I have not met her. But I am such a huge fan and supporter, and she is going to slay it,” Hill told Colbert of Guyton, who then posted on Twitter:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.