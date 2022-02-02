Hugh Hefner’s legacy is being defended in a new open letter.

This week, People published a letter signed by hundreds of former Playboy Playmates, Bunnies, ex-girlfriends and employees denouncing the new docuseries “Secrets of Playboy”.

In the documentary, a number of former Playmates, including the late Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison, allege a “cult-like” environment at the Playboy Mansion.

“We sign our names to support Hugh M. Hefner. From all we know of Hef, he was a person of upstanding character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought,” the open letter states. “He demonstrated a commitment to living an honest life beyond everything else. Our time within Hugh Hefner’s Playboy and the organization’s subsidiaries remains a period all of us are fond of. I proudly sign this letter in recognition of Hugh Hefner’s character amid unfounded allegations in the A&E show.”

In a separate letter, Hefner’s ex-wife Kimberley Hefner wrote, “All people should be encouraged to share their individual experience in this world, but no one should be emboldened to re-write the truth at the expense of another person’s character.”

She added, “What the allegers who speak out now seem to ignore is that there were many of us throughout the years who were there with them as well. I’m saddened, mostly, that these accounts take light away from true victims of sexual abuse, and hope that in time those selling lies to defame Hef find peace within their own lives.”

In a response to the open letter, a spokesperson for A&E said, “The stories shared in ‘Secrets of Playboy’ are the personal experiences of the documentary’s participants and deserve to be told despite how difficult they may be for some to hear. Signatures on a letter, or a different experience with Mr. Hefner or the Playboy culture, do not negate the experiences of those who have come forward to share their truth on the series and we look forward to continuing to bring these stories to light.”

“Secrets of Playboy” premiered Jan. 24.