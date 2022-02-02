Finding the swagger to play a rock star like Tommy Lee can be tricky.

On Monday night, Sebastian Stan appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside his “Pam & Tommy” co-star Lily James.

During the interview, the actor revealed that in order to play the Mötley Crüe drummer, he reached out to acting coach Larry Moss, who once helped Helen Hunt with her role in “As Good As It Gets”.

“He told Helen Hunt, ‘Put nickels in your shoes when you act so you know what it’s like to stand on your feet for 12 hours,’” Stan said. “I said, ‘Larry, I need something myself.’”

When trying to figure out how to play Lee, the acting coach suggested Stan put two steel balls down his pants.

“Tommy was a big man,” the actor explained, “I know it sounds insane to you, but trust me, I was like, I need to kind of feel like a man.”

James, who had no idea about that acting tip during production, laughed, telling her co-star, “I’m so glad I didn’t know.”